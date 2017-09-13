A WNY Regional Premiere

After moving from Homeland to America, Nick and his family are settling into a new way of life, starting in a new school. Nick’s hopes of making new friends vanish after his classmates make fun of his clothes, lunch, and his confusion about almost everything. Worst of all, Nick doesn’t speak the language.

New Kid immediately puts us into Nick’s shoes and explores the issues of moving to a new place and being the outsider. Come watch worlds collide in this timely piece of acceptance, inclusion, and change. For ages 8 and up.