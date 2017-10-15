Nature Play Day

Children ages 2-8 and their favorite adults can drop in any time. Extra materials will be placed in the play area such as mud kitchen equipment, hammocks, weaving material, or natural building materials. Kids should dress to get dirty. Play as long as you'd like. Parents are required to stay with their children. A hose will be available to clean up after you are done playing. $6 for children ages 2-8. Adults free.
Audubon Community Nature Center 1600 Riverside Rd, Jamestown, New York 14701 View Map
