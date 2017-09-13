Nature A'Brewing Family Halloween Event

Can YOU make a witch’s brew?! Come celebrate an indoor family-friendly Halloween celebration! Embark on a guided group journey indoors throughout our Education Center to create a magical brew for you know who. Along the way discover what’s fact or fiction about the wildlife around you.

Hot cider, donuts, popcorn, and kid’s crafts too! Recommended for ages 5 to Adult. Costumes encouraged. (Boy and Girl Scout Groups Only offering of Nature A'Brewing is on Thursday, October 26).

Pre-registration & Pre-payment required. Timed entry every 15 minutes. Non-Members: $7. Buffalo Museum of Science Members Save 10% on Friday. Please call 716-825-6397 or click www.TIFFT.org. Rain or shine.