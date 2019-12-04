National School Choice Week Chess Tournament

Chess attracts the widest diversity of players of any sport, so all-ages (and all-skills) are invited to celebrate school choice in WNY at this annual chess tournament!

Competition -- and awards! -- will be in four sections: 1000+ (U.S. Chess Federation [USCF] members rated 1000 and above), U1000 (USCF members rated 999- and unrated), Non-USCF (all non-USCF members above the third grade) and Primary K-3 (all K-3, USCF members or not). Sections will play 3, 6, 6 and 4 rounds respectively.

Entry fees will be $3, $2, $1 and FREE respectively; however, all EVCS students (both campuses) FREE. Register online at www.register.EVCSchess.club by 12:01am THU JAN 23; pay your entry fee at the door!

Boards, pieces and chess clocks will be provided! Just bring your chess-playin' self!

Sponsored by the EVCS Scholastic Chess Club, a USCF affiliate in WNY since 2017!