National Native American Heritage Day Celebration

Come join Buffalo Audubon Naturalist Mark Carra and Native American shaman Mike Bastine for your chance to learn about the history of the people that were the original settlers of what is now New York State. From the unification of the original five nations into a strong confederation to the games they played and the way they have treated their earthly home. We’ll hike and talk about the creatures they call their “Brothers and Sisters.” Pre-registration is required. Please call 585-457-3228 to register. $5.