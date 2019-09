× Expand Randy Stekly National Hunting & Fishing Day

The ERIE COUNTY FEDERATION OF SPORTSMEN CLUBS will host a FREE, family-friendly event on Saturday, September 28, 2019 to celebrate National Hunting & Fishing Day. Fishing Clinics, Field Dog Demos, Trap Shooting, Archery & Crossbow Shooting, Turkey Calling, and MUCH MORE. 10am-4pm at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Rd., Elma. To learn more, visit http://www.ecfsc.org