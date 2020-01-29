× Expand B&ECPL Music @ the Library: Ten Cent Howl Music @ the Library: Ten Cent Howl

Music @ the Library is a new collaboration by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library and Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation that will offer several free public music events this year. Inspired by NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concerts, this series will showcase local musicians and their original music. These intimate acoustic programs will be videotaped and posted on social media channels to share the featured groups and their music with a worldwide audience.

The first Music @ the Library concert features Ten Cent Howl, a roots rock/Americana ensemble characterized by its solid story-telling songs, professional musicianship and dynamic vocal harmonies. Band members are Bill Smith (guitar, vocals), Jerry Hall (bass, vocals), Peter Ramos (drums), Luke Bennett (guitar), and Sasha Pack (piano).

This program is free and open to the public.