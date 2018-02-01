Movie Screening - Dream Big: Engineering Our World

Join UB's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences for a special screening of Dream Big, a new film that will transform students’ understanding of engineering and inspire them to learn more about the “E” in STEM.

Dream Big is a HUGE ﬁlm. Literally. From the Great Wall of China and the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small.

With its inspiring stories of human grit and aspiration, and extraordinary visuals captured for the big screen, Dream Big reveals the compassion and creativity that drive engineers to create better lives for people and a more sustainable future for us all.

This event is open to the public and free popcorn will be provided. Elementary, middle, and high school students and their families are encouraged to attend! Please register for FREE attendance and learn more about the event at http://engineering.buffalo.edu/dreambig