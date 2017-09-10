The Monster Scramble 5K/10K is a Halloween themed, chip-timed FUNdraising run through a spooky graveyard site! We also offer a one mile trick-or-treat family walk. All participants are encouraged to dress in costume! Finishing medals for all runners and event t-shirts for all pre-registered runners.

Prizes awarded to top fundraisers, top overall performers, best in each age group, and for best costume. All proceeds benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and support local programs and research to find a cure for MS. Register online or download our race application today!

Runner registration: $25 online registration by October 12th, or $30 day-of (onsite) registration at the event. Walker registration: $5 online registration by October 12th, or $10 day-of (onsite) registration at the event.

www.monsterscramble.org