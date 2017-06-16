Mega Kids Camp

Mega Camp is our way of including more kids into the camp experience by having new and different opportunities. Four options: Flag football, cheer dance, art, or science. For Kids who have completed K-5th Grade.

Choose a track for your week at camp. Each evening your kids will rotate through their specific track stations. They will get to go on a fun journey of discovery with sports, cheer dance, art or science. Exciting Nightly rallies with music and games will start off each evening, plus ultra cool Bible lessons, team time, an extreme challenge station, and a global missions project will make each nighty of mega Camp a Mega Great Time!!!

Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Choose a track

A: It’s game on for our Flag Football players as they develop their skills in throwing and receiving passes as well as gaining experience playing offensively and defensively

B: Cheer Dance will develop the girls into a team as they learn a fun synchronized pom routine as well as cheer, chants, and some dance steps to up their game. Cheer Dance will also go to a craft station to make a memory scrap book page and participate in an extreme challenge each night of camp.

C: Craftastic Art is for those creative souls that are ready to make their own masterpieces. On this track, campers will use a variety of materials to make one of a kind works of art and projects. Campers will also rotate to The Xtreme Challenge station.

D: Crash. Bang, Splat!!! Become a scientist and flex your engineering muscles. Campers on this track will do some pretty cool experiments as well as tinker with some simple robotics. The Xtreme Challenge station and this track are sure to be exploding with fun! ( ha, ha … no worries mom and dad)

Step 2: Complete and submit the registration form online or the paper from by July 10. Cost is $40 per camper .

Step 3: Invite a friend to do the same, so they can also enjoy the best week of summer at Eastern Hills Mega Camp!!!