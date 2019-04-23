May Craft Club

Clarence Public Library 3 Town Place, Clarence, New York 14031

This program is designed for ages 6 and up. Attendees will be crafting an Altoids tin size shadow-box. This Craft Club will be held May 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. Registration begins April 30.

Clarence Public Library 3 Town Place, Clarence, New York 14031 View Map
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program
716-741-2650
