May Craft Club

Sarah McLean-Plunkett
This program is designed for ages 6 and up. Attendees will be crafting an Altoids tin shadow-box. This Craft Club will be held May 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. Registration begins April 30.
Clarence Public Library 3 Town Place, Clarence, New York 14031 View Map
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program