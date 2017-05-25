Marilla Free Library 2nd Annual Family Fun Fest

Join the Marilla Free Library for our 2nd Annual Family Fun Fest! $5 Admission includes ticket for door prizes, crafts, entertainment and face painting. Special appearance by Mr. No the Balloon Guy. Tickets for food, games, and huge basket & gift card raffle available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Capital Building Fund. Winners do not need to be present to win. Buy tickets in advance at the Marilla Free Library or at the Marilla Community Center the day of event. Call (716) 652-7449 for more information.