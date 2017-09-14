Marble Orchard Ghost Walk

Lewiston Peace Garden 476 Center St., Lewiston, New York 14092

Each Saturday in October, the Marble Orchard Players invite you to have some fun and learn something of the paranormal. Lewiston's Marble Orchard Ghost Walks showcase Lewiston's rough and tumble frontier past as well as its gloriously ghost-filled present. Lurking behind Lewiston's cheerful disposition lies an impressive past of creepy events, restless spirits and haunted buildings.

During the 90 minute walk, the Marble Orchard Players will take you back in time as they share ghost stories, myths and tales of tragedy, crime, mayhem and murder, the grim and ghastly deeds of Lewiston's best...and worst.  Step back in time as these offbeat, theatrical guides walk you to the Village Cemetery.

They'll provide you with an eerie and fun-filled adventure as you learn about curses, graveyard etiquette and bizarre early medical practices.  Find out what happened to poor James Going after he died. Hear about Morgan the Mason, who many believe still haunts the Frontier House, and meet Hazel - one of Lewiston’s creepy hags. These stories and more await you in the Marble Orchard. No reservations are necessary.

Info
Living History
716-754-0166
