Make-Your-Own Terrarium Event

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
Every participant brings home a plant from the Botanical Gardens! Learn about what plants need to grow and the water cycle while creating the perfect habitat for a tropical plant. This miniature ecosystem is fun to create and easy to care for. Ages 4-17. REGISTRATION REQUIRED at https://buffalolib.libcal.com/event/5866534
Lake Shore Public Library S-4857 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, New York 14075 View Map
Art Classes & Programs, Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program, Nature