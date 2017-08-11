Magnificent Mammals & Spectacular Skeletons

Join us on Saturday, September 30 from 10am-3pm for "Magnificent Mammal & Spectacular Skeletons." Learn about mammal bones, skulls and fur as well as an opportunity to participate in some hands-on activities and crafts at Noll Nature Center at Glen Park (Glen Avenue between Cayuga Road and Mill St. in Williamsville).

All activities free of charge.

This event brought to you in partnership with NYS Parks and NYSDEC Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center along with Past and Present: Science & Nature Store and the Village of Williamsville. Call 716-631-7132 for further info.