Join staff from Just Games for a Magic: The Gathering Workshop at The Strong. Learn to play the popular role-playing card game, which was recently inducted to the National Toy Hall of Fame. Participants will take home a card deck of their own.

Tickets are $15 and available online at museumofplay.org. No experience is necessary. This program is intended for children ages 10 to 15. A parent or guardian must accompany child but will be free with child registration. Tickets are non-refundable.

Based in Rochester, Just Games is a community-focused game store carrying a wide range of role-playing, board, and card games and accessories.