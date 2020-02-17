× Expand The Buffalo History Museum M&T Third Friday

Bring family and friends to the Museum and our Resource Center at 459 Forest Avenue with free admission for all on M&T Third Friday! Learn the history of the people, events, and movements that shaped our unique community.

Free admission to the Museum with extended hours until 8 p.m. Free admission to the Resource Center, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. located at 459 Forest Avenue, where the exhibit, Spirit of the City: Imagining the Pan-American Exposition, is on view.

Tours, kid’s activities, and more will be offered throughout the day!