M&T Third Friday

The Buffalo History Museum 1 Museum Court, Buffalo, New York 14214

Free museum admission to The Museum, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free admission to the Resource Center, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. located at 459 Forest Avenue, where Spirit of the City: Imagining the Pan-American Exposition is on view. 

10 - 11:30 a.m. - Kids Activities at The Museum

11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Artifact Discovery

1 - 3 p.m. - Docent Tours of both Buildings

3 - 4:30 p.m. -  Kids Activities in the Museum

The Buffalo History Museum 1 Museum Court, Buffalo, New York 14214
Free Event, History, Museum Event
716-873-9644
