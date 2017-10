Santa is coming to the Herschell Carrousel Museum to have lunch with our visitors! Come join him for lunch and tell him all of your Christmas wishes. Lunch is $10 per person. Registration and prepayment are required.

Stay for our Santa on the Carrousel event, featuring magic,crafts, snacks, carrousel rides and our brand new Candy Cane Carnival! Play games and win holiday prizes.

Please call (716) 693-1885 to make reservations.