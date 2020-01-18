The Lost World of Dragons Exhibit Opening Celebration

to Google Calendar - The Lost World of Dragons Exhibit Opening Celebration - 2020-02-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lost World of Dragons Exhibit Opening Celebration - 2020-02-08 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lost World of Dragons Exhibit Opening Celebration - 2020-02-08 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Lost World of Dragons Exhibit Opening Celebration - 2020-02-08 11:00:00

The Strong Museum 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York 14607

Be whisked off to a fantastical land when The Lost World of Dragons exhibit swoops into The Strong. Take pictures with seven moving dragons of all shapes and sizes, such as a regal red dragon, a slithering sea serpent, and the legendary wyvern.

Then hop into the harness on a dragon, hold on tight, and soar on a virtual flight. If you dare, enter “Smaug’s Lair” to see his piles of gold and treasures, and take a seat on the throne.

Opening weekend only, meet real reptiles that have inspired stories about dragons with members of REPCO Wildlife Encounters, create dragon crafts, such as a Chinese dragon spinner, and help fill the dragon’s hoard of treasure by catapulting foam balls into its treasure chest.

Included with general museum admission.

Family Program, Museum Event
585-263-2700
