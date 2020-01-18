The Lost World of Dragons Exhibit Opening Celebration

The Strong Museum Green Dragon The Strong Museum Sea Serpent The Strong Museum Chinese Lung The Strong Museum Fafnir Dragon Hoarde

Be whisked off to a fantastical land when The Lost World of Dragons exhibit swoops into The Strong. Take pictures with seven moving dragons of all shapes and sizes, such as a regal red dragon, a slithering sea serpent, and the legendary wyvern.

Then hop into the harness on a dragon, hold on tight, and soar on a virtual flight. If you dare, enter “Smaug’s Lair” to see his piles of gold and treasures, and take a seat on the throne.

Opening weekend only, meet real reptiles that have inspired stories about dragons with members of REPCO Wildlife Encounters, create dragon crafts, such as a Chinese dragon spinner, and help fill the dragon’s hoard of treasure by catapulting foam balls into its treasure chest.

Included with general museum admission.