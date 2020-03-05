Living History Days for Early Childhood

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village 3755 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Amherst, New York 14228

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, in cooperation with Mayfair Gardens Montessori, is presenting an 8-session series for children ages 3-6. Come enjoy the beautiful grounds of the Buffalo Niagara Heritage's living history museum while learning history through the Montessori early childhood lens! The series begins on April 1, continuing on April 2,15,16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, on the grounds of Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village in Amherst. For further information or to register, please contact Mayfair Gardens Montessori info@themayfairgardens.org

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village 3755 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Amherst, New York 14228
Education & Learning, History, Museum Event
716-689-1440
