Enjoy a morning of fun and exploration in our early childhood classroom. Storytime, crafts, outdoor investigation and more help to foster the nature explorer in your child (Ages 3-5). A different theme each month. Kid-friendly snacks provided! Pre-registration required. Non-Member: $7 per child with adult. Buffalo Museum of Science Members Save 10%. Please call 716-825-6397 or visit www.TIFFT.org.