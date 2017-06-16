Little Tykes Mini Nature Camp

Enjoy a morning of fun and exploration at Tifft Nature Preserve with a different theme each month! Story-time, crafts, outdoor investigation and more help to foster the nature explorer in your child ages 3-5. Healthy, kid-friendly snacks provided too!

Adult participation and pre-registration required. Non-Member: $8 per child w/adult, $4 additional child w/ same adult. BMS Members Save 10%. Please call 716-825-6397 or click www.TIFFT.org.