Lego Club

For ages 7-13. Younger children are welcome, but parent/guardians must be present in the room. Every month will be a theme to build your creation. All creations will be on display in the library with your name on it for all to see for one month. We will supply the Legos, just bring your imagination! Registration Required: http://bit.ly/lancasterlib or call 716-683-1120