For ages 6-10. Come take part in the myth, science, and entertainment of the legendary Loch Ness Monster, Megalodon, and the Kraken! These creatures have inspired terror, awe, and discovery for generations. We will explore how these legends of the deep shaped our understanding of the deepest depths of our oceans, and reveal the discoveries made in search for answers about these animals.

$50 non-members. Before and after care available for an additional cost.