LEADERSHIP IN SPECIAL EDUCATION CONFERENCE

June 1 @ 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Daemen College - Wick Hall

4380 Main Street

Amherst, New York 14226

FREE CONFERENCE - OPEN TO PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS OF INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES

Leadership Conference on Special Education with guest speaker Chris Suriano, Assistant Commissioner on Special Education for New York State Department of Education. Roundtable discussions on Autism, mental health, special education, learning disabilities, developmental disabilities and more!

Our goal is to have participants get the most of this conference. When registering, please share a question you hope will be answered ahead of time so we can prepare our Keynote speaker in advance.

Lunch provided

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY

email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170

Please let us know at registration if you need assistance with childcare, interpretation or transportation.