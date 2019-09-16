Lantern & Lore Tours

Tour guides dressed in 18th century clothing will lead groups of visitors, carrying lanterns, into the dark fort while telling stories from its haunted past. Best suited for adults and children ages 10 and older.

Tours are planned at 7:30pm and 8:30pm on October 4, 11, 18, and 25. Tickets are $20 per person, available by presale only on a first-come, first-serve basis, by calling the fort at 716-745-7611 during business hours (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm).

This seasonal fundraiser benefits the Fort's educational programming.