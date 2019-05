The name says it all: June 25-30, kids 17 and under are free! Each day, the museum will be full of activities for kids of all ages and interests, from Farmer Boys to Prairie Girls and everything in between.

Get into character at the Gallery, where kids can dress up in period clothes and get hands-on in the Working Like a Dog exhibit. Fine-tune your tinsmithing skills in the village, get up close with everything from chickens to oxen, or just run around on the Great Meadow!