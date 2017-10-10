Kids Art Workshops: By the Light of the Harvest Moon

Join us for our exciting art adventures just for kids! These multi-medium workshops are for kids ages 5-15. Complete two pieces of art at each themed session, taught by Joan Saba. Go to www.buffalogardens.com for more information.
Create a twilight landscape of farm fields filled with ripe, colorful vegetables ready for harvest using oil pastels.
1pm-3pm - Garden Members $20, General Public $25
The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218 View Map
Art Classes & Programs, Crafts & Hobbies, Education & Learning