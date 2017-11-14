Kids Art Workshops: Jingle, Sparkle, Twinkle

The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218

Join us for our exciting art adventures just for kids! These multi-medium workshops are for kids ages 5-15. Complete two pieces of art at each themed session, taught by Joan Saba. Go to www.buffalogardens.com for more information.

Have fun painting houses decorated with festive lights and decorations of the season using tempera paint and glitter.

1pm-3pm - Garden Members $20, General Public $25

The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218
Art Classes & Programs, Crafts & Hobbies, Education & Learning
716-827-1584
