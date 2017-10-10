Kids Art Workshops: Halloween Sweet Treats

Join us for our exciting art adventures just for kids! These multi-medium workshops are for kids ages 5-15. Complete two pieces of art at each themed session, taught by Joan Saba. Go to www.buffalogardens.com for more information.
Kids will paint a candy still life using watercolor, while learning a few tricks to paint their colorful treats.
1pm-3pm - Garden Members $20, General Public $25
The Botanical Gardens 2655 South Park Ave., Buffalo, New York 14218 View Map
Art Classes & Programs, Education & Learning, Halloween