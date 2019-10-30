× Expand kiddingaroundyoga.com/yogi/donna Donna Baia with two young girls

Pre-K classes for children Ages 3 - 5 years old. Send your child on a peaceful journey and join Donna Baia from Kidding Around Yoga for these FUN-Filled yoga classes for your little ones! There will be music, games and storytelling while we practice yoga poses, mindfulness activities, and playful breathing techniques. The class will end with a special guided relaxation time. Yoga for young children facilitates motor development and enhances attention skills. Children also learn calming techniques and ways to effectively manage their emotions.

Please call the library to register, 716-542-2329. Parent/caregiver is required to stay with his/her child.