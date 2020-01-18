Kiddie Kohlfahrt

Need a fun way to make it through the winter gloom? Compete against family and friends for prizes while playing games, dancing a polka, hiking the trails, roasting marshmallows, and enjoying our complimentary pretzel bar with root beer on tap.This is an alcohol-free version of a popular GCV&M event. $55 per family of up to 6 participants. Alternate weather date: February 23. Register online.
Info
Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511 View Map
Family Program, Outdoors