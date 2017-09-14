The Halloween Festival on the Green is reminiscent of a simpler time, when hometown festivals brought neighborhoods together.

Now in it’s 15th year, the Kenmore Halloween Festival on the Green event offers children’s crafts, games, refreshments, a magic show and a costume contest for hundreds of partygoers.

The festival takes place under a tent on the Municipal Building greens and is a rain or shine party. The event is free, supported by sponsors and raffle ticket sales.