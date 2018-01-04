Sensory Performance - Junie B. Jones is Not A Crook

Junie B. Jones is back! Only this time, something terrible has happened; someone took Junie B.’s favorite mittens. So when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen full of many colors. She thinks she’s allowed to keep it. It’s okay to keep it, right? Finders keepers, losers weepers, right? RIGHT?! Junie B. Jones stars in this comical tale that promises a good laugh and a great lesson. Production sponsors are RP Oak Hill Building Company, Inc. and Lawley Insurance.

Recommended for ages 6+

SENSORY PERFORMANCE at 10am, Saturday, March 10

By Allison Gregory. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

A WNY Regional Premiere