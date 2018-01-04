Junie B. Jones is Not A Crook

Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201

Junie B. Jones is back! Only this time, something terrible has happened; someone took Junie B.’s favorite mittens. So when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen full of many colors. She thinks she’s allowed to keep it. It’s okay to keep it, right? Finders keepers, losers weepers, right? RIGHT?! Junie B. Jones stars in this comical tale that promises a good laugh and a great lesson. Production sponsors are RP Oak Hill Building Company, Inc. and Lawley Insurance.

Recommended for ages 6+

Saturday, March 10 - 1pm

Sunday, March 11 - 1pm & 4pm

Saturday, March 17 - 1pm

Saturday, March 24 - 1pm & 4pm

Sunday, March 25 - 1pm & 4pm

By Allison Gregory. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

A WNY Regional Premiere

