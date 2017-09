Calling all costumed creatures and characters for the annual Halloween-themed Jumpin' Pumpkin Jamboree!

This event will include a one hour train ride, a themed goodie bag, museum admission, face painting, tattoos, coloring, and arts and crafts.

Trains depart at 12pm and 1:20pm. First class seating is available and includes a plush Halloween character for the kids and a choice of apple or orange juice, cookie, and chocolate train sucker served on board.

Purchase tickets online.