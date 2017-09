Join Buffalo Audubon Naturalist Tom Kerr and the Junior Audubon Club for a special chance to see Saw-whet Owls being banded as they migrate through Western New York. Saw-whet Owls are the smallest owls in the Northeast and can be very difficult to find during other times of the year!

For kids ages 8-16! Pre-registration is required to obtain location information. Please call 585-457-3228 to register. Space is limited. Donations gratefully accepted.