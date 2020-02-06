For students in Grades 7-12. Engage in a unique experience with the award winning director of TOY’s The Outsiders, Chris Kelly. He will provide professional insight and firsthand expertise in staging a play like The Outsiders. Chris will lead his group through activities and explorations as he did with his own cast. Exercises might include physical work, soundscaping and creating an environment with an ensemble. Have a chance to meet some of the cast members!
INSIDE THE OUTSIDERS 2020
Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201 View Map
