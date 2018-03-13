Indoor Kids' Winter Global Games

Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217

Do you have what it takes to go for the gold? Winter weather got you feeling a bit stir crazy? Don’t miss this chance to compete with your friends and peers in the indoor library winter games - hockey, curling, biathlon, and even figure skating have been modified for indoor wintertime fun! Participants will also be challenged use science and engineering skills to build the fastest mini bobsled. A brief overview and history of the Olympic games will be discussed. Who will be victorious? Could it be you?

Ages 8-12. Registration Required. Stop by the library or call 716-873-2842 to register.

Info
Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217
Free Event, Library Program
716-873-2842
