Indoor Kids' Winter Global Games

Do you have what it takes to go for the gold? Winter weather got you feeling a bit stir crazy? Don’t miss this chance to compete with your friends and peers in the indoor library winter games - hockey, curling, biathlon, and even figure skating have been modified for indoor wintertime fun! Participants will also be challenged use science and engineering skills to build the fastest mini bobsled. A brief overview and history of the Olympic games will be discussed. Who will be victorious? Could it be you?

Ages 8-12. Registration Required. Stop by the library or call 716-873-2842 to register.