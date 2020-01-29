Indoor Ball Hockey League for Boys and Girls

If you have a child in Kindergarten to 8th grade, this is a great chance to get them involved in a fun, competitive, God centered league.

Saturdays from February 29 - March 28, 2020 at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church (8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville, NY 14221).

Divisions are:

9:00am-10:30am for grades 6-8

10:45am-12:15pm for grades 3-5

12:30pm-2:00pm for Kindergarten-2 grade

Each 1 and ½ hour session is divided into skills and drills training, team huddle time, and scrimmaging.

Registrations will be available online at www.ehwc.org/ballhockey. Cost per child is $40 and includes a team T shirt. Visit our website for the Required Safety Equipment, which we do not provide. There is a limit of 40 kids per division.

You may also call 716-688-7165 for more information.