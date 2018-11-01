INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATION PROGRAM (IEP) PRACTICAL ADVICE FOR FAMILIES
November 14 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
YOU WILL LEARN:
About the development of the IEP
About your role in the process
How to be an active participant in the creation of the IEP
LOCATION:
East Community High School P.S. #309
Parent Center, Room 103
820 Northampton Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
RSVP now! You can call (716) 332-4170 or email info@parentnetworkwny.org
Follow the link for more info and to register:
https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/individualized-education-program-iep-practical-advice-for-families-11-14/