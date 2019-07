× Expand Photo: The Hill Brothers The Hill Brothers Musical Duo This program is made possible through a grant from the New York State Regional Economic Council, NYS Council on the Arts, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

This musical duo focuses on the music and folklore from New York State's history with special emphasis on the Erie Canal. You'll enjoy their humor, enjoyable period songs, and lots of audience participation on a fun-filled musical trip across the State.