Health & Safety Event

This event will include vendor displays, information resource tables (focusing on safety, winterizing your home, and things for your children to do over the winter) and special activities for the students including goal setting and mentoring, Engineering for Kids, a digital music production workshop, create your own mini-book (design and make your own special-themed mini-book to take home), an EPIC Storytime, lacrosse and volleyball with PAL, and swimming lessons.

For parents there will be chair massages, fall-themed bingo games, and a special program – Healthy Cooking on a Budget.

For this event EPIC – Every Person Influences Children – will offer free car seat safety checks, in which they will ensure that your child’s car seat is properly and safely installed. Damaged, recalled, and expired car seats will be replaced. Additionally, there will be a car seat safety class offered from 9:30-10:30am.

Free breakfast (9am) and lunch (11:30am) will be offered.