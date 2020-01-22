Haunted High School Escape Room

For children in grades 6 and up. In 1953, Haunted High School was forced to close its doors due to odd occurrences around the school. Upon later investigation, all of these events were linked to a strange box that randomly appeared in the homeroom of Eunice Lugosi. A similar box has appeared in your room today... can you open the box to break the curse of Haunted High School before it's too late? Call 542-2327 to reserve your spot.