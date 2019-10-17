All Hallows' Seas

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301

Ghost sightings, monster tales and mysteries, oh my! Join the sleuths from Mystery, Inc as they take the Aquarium back to the 60s for our annual Halloween celebration!

Join Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and of course, Scooby Doo, and learn what it takes to solve a mystery.

Admission includes brand-new programming, including a special Sea Lion Show, scavenger hunt, trick-or-treat stations, and a Penguin Coast Presentation featuring the gang from Mystery Inc.!

Admission:

$10 per adult

$5 for children ages 12 and under

FREE for Aquarium members and any children who dress up as their favorite Scooby Doo character.

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301 View Map
716-285-3575
