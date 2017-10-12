Popular annual family fun for “boos and ghouls” of all ages!

The Buffalo History Museum is throwing a community friendly All Hallows Eve Party from 10am - 1pm with a Costume Parade in auditorium at noon.

Throughout the Museum, the festivities will feature pumpkin-decorating, spooky crafts, scary scavenger hunts for treats, and the model trains will be running. Also, a costume contest is planned for youngsters to show-off their characters and potentially win a “Golden Pumpkin Award.”

Members Free; Museum Admission