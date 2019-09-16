Halloween Trick-or-Treat

Join us for a ghostly good time! It's a safe, gently spooky outdoor event for children ages 3-12. Children and their parents can Trick or Treat through our Historic Village. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume. Last admission at 7:30pm.

Children receive (with paid admission): a Trick-or-Treat bag, TREATS at historic buildings, and FREE refreshments and snacks at the Snack Stop.

$8 per child trick or treating; $5 per adult.

Reservations are recommended for this popular family-friendly event. To make online reservations, please CLICK HERE. To make reservations by phone, please call 716-689-1440.

Walks-ins are welcome: Children $10 at gate, Adults $7 at gate.