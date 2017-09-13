Halloween Trick-or-Treat

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village 3755 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Amherst, New York 14228

A family favorite! Join us for a ghostly good time at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village’s annual Trick-or-Treat! This outdoor event invites children and their parents to Trick-or-Treat through our historic village while meeting some interesting characters! Everyone is encouraged to come in costume for the gently spooky night.

For more information call us at (716) 689-1440. Children receive (with paid admission): a Trick-or-Treat bag, TREATS at historic buildings, and FREE refreshments and snacks. This is a fun OUTDOOR event set in a safe environment.

Times:

10/20/2017 5:00pm-7:30pm

10/21/2017 4:00pm-7:30pm

Cost:

Cost is $8 for Children trick-or-treating, $5 for Adults, free for Adult Members.

Ages:

3 and up. Children 2 and under are free but may not participate in Trick-or-Treating due to museum policies regarding safety concerns. Like adults, children 2 and under may attend but will not receive a trick-or-treat or collect treats from the various stops with the exception of the reception area at the end.

Handicapped accessible:

The exhibit building and museum grounds are handicapped accessible. Of the 15 Trick-or-Treat stops, 7 are handicapped accessible. For more information on accessibility, please contact the museum.

Info
View Map
Halloween, Museum Event, Special Needs
716-689-1440
