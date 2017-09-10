Halloween Spooktacular

Join the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum for our annual spook-free Halloween party! The Superhero Alliance of WNY will be making a special appearance at our event. Meet your favorite heroes and villains!

Spooktacular is great for even the youngest members of the family. So put on your favorite costume, and come join us for fun! Visitors can play games, make crafts, have a snack, and watch our volunteer woodcarvers carve pumpkins.

$6.00/person ($5.00/person for Carousel Society members) Sorry, no passes or coupons accepted for this special event.